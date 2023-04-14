Ground work to 23/24 Budget at full steam

Preparations into the 2023 -2024 National Budget have already started.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad, said the Ministry of Finance has already started receiving submissions from different ministries on their budget proposal for the next financial year, earlier this month.

Prof Prasad said Government have begun to receive submissions from the private sector, civil society, youth, women’s groups, trade unions and the public.

“The Fiscal Review Committee is doing its work and all these works will feed into the National Economic Summit,” Prof Prasad added.

The National Economic Summit is will begin next Thursday at the Grand Pacific Hotel.