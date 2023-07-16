The Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says as a rugby-dominated country, the success shown in the growth of rugby league is astounding.

Saukuru said that this is reflected in the number of players who have ventured to play their trade overseas and in doing so become famous rugby players in Fiji and around the World.

“Let your action on the field inspire the next generation of players and ignite the passion for sports in the hearts of those watching”.

While officiating the Inaugural Jacquie Shannon Memorial Bowl at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Saukuru in his opening statement said that Rugby League Football embodies the spirit of camaraderie, passion, and determination.

Saukuru highlighted that it is a game that unites nations, cultures, and individuals from all walks of life.

“We pay homage to a person who has dedicated their life to nurturing these values within the rugby league community. Your government, on its part, fully supports the development of Rugby League in the country.”

“The Jacquie Shannon Memorial Bowl Rugby League Football Tournament is a testament to the enduring legacy of this remarkable individual who has selflessly given their time, wisdom, and energy to the sport. Their tireless efforts have inspired generations of athletes, coaches, and supporters to reach new heights and push the boundaries of what is possible.”

“As we gather here today, let us take a moment to reflect on the impact of this individual. Their contributions extend far beyond the boundaries of the playing field. They have been a mentor, a friend, and a guiding light to so many. Their passion for the sport has ignited a flame within our hearts, and it is this flame that burns brighter than ever as we embark on this inaugural tournament.”

He added the competition is a testament to the unwavering passion and dedication of countless individuals who have tirelessly worked behind the scenes to make this event possible.

“Rugby League Football is a sport that embodies the values of teamwork, resilience, and integrity. It is a game that transcends borders, cultures, and backgrounds, bringing people together in the spirit of friendly competition and mutual respect. Today, we celebrate not only the birth of this tournament but also the enduring spirit of rugby league itself.”

“Embrace the challenge before them, for it is through adversity that champions are born. Play with passion, commitment, and above all, with respect for your teammates and opponents.”

The Silktails registered a 28-10 win against Ryde-Eastwood Hawks.