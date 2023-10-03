Tuesday, October 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Guedes out, Alves to return against Fiji

Photo Courtesy: Portugal Rugby Union

Portugal fullback Nuno Sousa Guedes will not be available for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C match against the Flying Fijians on Monday.

Guedes suffered an injury to his left forearm, at the beginning of the second half in their 34-14 loss to Australia yesterday.

After carrying out an imaging study by X-ray at the stadium and by CT scan in Perpignan, the existence of a fracture of the radius was confirmed, making it impossible for him to participate in the next game, given the expected recovery time of 3-4 weeks.

Meanwhile, tight head Anthony Alves is progressing favourably and is expected to feature against a soaring Fijians, who need a win to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

The Portugal vs Fiji match will kick off at 7am in Stade de Toulouse next Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drou...

Unpredictable Nadi is on a mission to end a 20-year-old drought at ...
Rugby

Male names five debutants for WXV 3...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Head Coach Inoke Male has named five debutants...
News

Acting DPP to be appointed tomorrow...

The Fiji Government will announce the new Acting Director of Public...
News

Rt Toganivalu had shown great promi...

Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa has sent her condo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC d...

Football
Unpredicta...

Male names five debutants for WX...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Acting DPP to be appointed tomor...

News
The Fiji G...

Rt Toganivalu had shown great pr...

News
Marama Bal...

Rt Toganivalu will be laid to re...

News
The family...

Tawake, Arei return from short b...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Popular News

Krishna nets in Odisha FC’s draw...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Tuqiri joins Flying Fijians camp...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Cleary is a beast says, winger T...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

Ground unavailability hinders T/...

Football
Unavailabi...

Leitch gets double as Japan stay...

Rugby
Veteran fl...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drought