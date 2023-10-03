Guedes out, Alves to return against Fiji

Portugal fullback Nuno Sousa Guedes will not be available for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C match against the Flying Fijians on Monday.

Guedes suffered an injury to his left forearm, at the beginning of the second half in their 34-14 loss to Australia yesterday.

After carrying out an imaging study by X-ray at the stadium and by CT scan in Perpignan, the existence of a fracture of the radius was confirmed, making it impossible for him to participate in the next game, given the expected recovery time of 3-4 weeks.

Meanwhile, tight head Anthony Alves is progressing favourably and is expected to feature against a soaring Fijians, who need a win to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

The Portugal vs Fiji match will kick off at 7am in Stade de Toulouse next Monday.