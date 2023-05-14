Habosi Kamikamica star in big Toulon win

Fijian duo Vinaya Habosi and Kitione Kamikamica scored a try a piece during their Top 14 43-7 win over Toulon at Paris La Defense Arena today.

The blue and white were unstoppable at home delighting the home crowd with their dazzling play and six try haul over the visitors.

Racing points came through tries to Habosi, Kamikamica, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Trevor Nyankane, Juan Imhoff and Antoine Gibert with flyhalf Finn Russell kicking four conversions, a penalty and Nolan le Garrec also getting a conversion.

Toulon scrum half Benjamin Paillague scored the sides lone try also adding the conversion.