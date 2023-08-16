Habosi likely to start against France

Flying Fijians winger Vinaya ‘Bossman’ Habosi is expected to make his return to the pitch this weekend.

The Racing 92 flyer has returned to active training and is expected to be named in the backline for their Rugby World Cup warm-up match with hosts France.

Habosi joined the squad for the first day of training camp on Taveuni before returning to France.

The Nasama Village try scoring ace was rested throughout the Pacific Nations Cup and has been reported to be back to full strength.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui will name his side to take on France tomorrow.