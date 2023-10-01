Half time message inspired players: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui revealed his half-time message which was to get the basics right inspired the players to make a strong second-half comeback and beat Georgia 17-12 in their third Rugby World Cup match today.

Despite trailing 9-0 at the break, Fiji staged a formidable second-half performance to ensure the side recorded its second win in the tournament.

The Pacific Islanders have inched closer to the quarterfinal and Raiwalui admitted his side had struggled against Georgia in the opening half

“Congratulations to Georgia, if I am being honest we were beaten to the punch in the first half. We knew it was going to be a battle. I am just thankful we have the result.”

“All credit to Georgia. They played really well in the first half with control, the tempo, they were first on everything so we were a bit on the back foot but we didn’t hold ourselves in terms of our turnovers and we lost a few lineouts.”

“We kind of played on the back foot so we said let’s get back to the basics, carrying clean to get over the advantage line, hold the ball, put some pressure back on them and we managed to get some pressure on them to score points and get the result in the second half.”

Player of the Match Levani Botia added “So proud of the boys, I think we struggled in the first half. We gave away opportunities but we came back in the second half.”

Fiji will take on Portugal in their final pool match at 7.15am next Monday.