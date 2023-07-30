Halftime message ignited fire: Nute

Undefeated Suva coach Solomone Nute revealed that his halftime message ignited fire in the players to come from behind and beat defending champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi 18-16 in Round 3 of the Skipper Cup on Saturday.

Suva trailed 8-3 at halftime and Nute said his instruction to the players was to get the basics right in their set-piece play.

“We knew we were down in the first half and made a lot of mistakes.”

“Our boys showed a lot of determination even though Nadi was trying very hard throughout the match to go forward.”

“When we went to the change room, told the boys to look at the basics, get the set piece right and the outcome will come.”

“We controlled most of our scrum and set piece but we need more time to mold our young players who are coming through and we need to gel them with the senior players.”

Undefeated Suva will take on Tailevu in the next round.