Sunday, July 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Halftime message ignited fire: Nute

Undefeated Suva coach Solomone Nute revealed that his halftime message ignited fire in the players to come from behind and beat defending champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi 18-16 in Round 3 of the Skipper Cup on Saturday.

Suva trailed 8-3 at halftime and Nute said his instruction to the players was to  get the basics right in their set-piece play.

“We knew we were down in the first half and made a lot of mistakes.”

“Our boys showed a lot of determination even though Nadi was trying very hard throughout the match to go forward.”

 “When we went to the change room, told the boys to look at the basics, get the set piece right and the outcome will come.”

“We controlled most of our scrum and set piece but we need more time to mold our young players who are coming through and we need to gel them with the senior players.”

Undefeated Suva will take on Tailevu in the next round.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win

National defender Gabriel Matanisiga netted a brace as Rewa outclas...
Football

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in DFPL...

A late goal by former national midfielder Zibraaz Sahib saw Lautoka...
News

Technical Group profiles kids, stre...

A Technical Working Group consisting of Police, Government official...
PNC

Naikabula, Masirewa score in Japan’...

Fiji-born former Japan 7s winger Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win...

Football
National d...

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in D...

Football
A late goa...

Technical Group profiles kids, s...

News
A Technica...

Naikabula, Masirewa score in Jap...

PNC
Fiji-born ...

Vancouver registers first Fiji t...

Football
The visiti...

Police FC wins Beach Soccer tour...

Football
Police FC ...

Popular News

Tabuya convenes the new emolumen...

News
The newly-...

Workers rights must be respected...

News
The Deputy...

FNPF announces revised withdrawa...

News
The Fiji N...

Kwong-Wah grateful for training,...

News
Young entr...

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win...

Football
National d...

Saheb is new Vodafone Fiji CFO

Business
Vodafone F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win