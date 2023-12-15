Happy to be back at RFMF: PM Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is happy with the way things are being driven at the moment by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Whilst embarking on his inaugural visit to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces yesterday, Rabuka said he is happy to back at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua and thanked the military personnel for their dedicated service to the nation and the world through peacekeeping duties.

He also reminded them of their important role in society, at the same time, encouraged them to keep up the good work and to continue to serve with diligence.

Rabuka’s visit commenced at the Strategic Headquarters at Berkley Crescent where he was received by the Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua and his Permanent Secretary Mason Smith, the Prime Minister also visited the Stanley Brown Navy Headquarters in Walu Bay.

This marked his first visit to the RFMF since assuming office last December.

At the Stanley Brown Navy Headquarters, Rabuka was received and briefed by the Navy Commander, Commodore Humphrey Tawake.

The significant visit re-emphasised the important relationship between the Coalition Government and Fiji’s military.

It also fostered discussions on security and defence, national security related-issues, military strategies, and preparedness and responses.

The Head of the Coalition Government was accorded the honour guards at the respective headquarters followed by briefings on development plans and operations of the RFMF.

Rabuka ended his official visit at the Land Force Headquarters in Nabua where he was accorded a full traditional ceremony of welcome.