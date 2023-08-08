Tuesday, August 8, 2023
HART residents applaud hospital’s initiative

Two residents of Valelevu Hart have wholeheartedly applauded the free medical clinic initiative of the Sai Prema Foundation.

Manjula Wati and Subhamma, who were among the residents that were brought to the Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre in Suva today for free checkups told FijiLive  they were impressed with the outstanding care and support they received from the medical professionals.

Their story sheds light on the personal touch and attention that Sai Prema Foundation extends to its beneficiaries.

Manjula Wati, a 58-year-old heart and diabetes patient, has been residing in the Valelevu Hart for 5 months.

“The Matron advised us to join this health initiative by the Sai Prema Foundation. This being my first visit, I was pleasantly surprised,” she remarked.

“The treatment from the Sai Prema staff has been exceptional. They took care to ask about my food preferences and made sure I was comfortable.”

Wati spoke warmly of her bond with her 92-year-old roommate, Subhamma and also spoke on her behalf, extending appreciation for the good work and care provided to them by the Foundation.

“Subhama and I share a room. Despite her age, she’s taken it upon herself to care for me. I struggle with walking, but she diligently helps with my meals, clothes, and medicines. She has lived alone for 12 years, and now we support each other.” said Wati.

Their individual stories exemplify the positive impacts of Sai Prema Foundation’s commitment to community welfare.

By extending a hand to those in need, they not only provide medical care but also ensure that their beneficiaries feel seen, heard, and valued.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
