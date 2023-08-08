Residents inspire Rabi to be compassionate

The stories of struggle and abuse of residents currently living in the Valelevu Hart community in Nasinu inspires and motivates caregiver Sereima Rabi to provide them with much needed care and love.

Rabi, who accompanied the residents to a free medical clinic at the Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre in Suva today told FijiLive they have a close knitted community at the HART whereby everyone supports each other in the littlest way possible.

She said despite all the struggles and challenges the residents have faced in life, they choose to stay happy and provide much needed emotional support for each other.

Rabi said she took up the job because she believes in caring for others and being compassionate.

“I just live close by and am on standby to assist whenever needed as some of the residents are sickly and need medical care and at times they need to be transported to the hospital immediately.”

Rabi said medical checkups are vital for the resident and thanked the Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre for the initiative.

She is also urging families of the residents to visit them from time to time so they do not feel ignored and unwanted.