Have faith in the team Bakaniceva urges Fijians

Digicel Young Kulas skipper Adi Bakaniceva is urging Fijians to have faith in them and support the team when they face defending champions New Zealand in the final of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Bakaniceva said crowd support will be crucial in lifting the spirit of the players as they have set their sights on the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup next year.

“The final will not be easy and the girls will need to be backed up by our home crowd.”

“We know New Zealand will be a tough team just like Samoa was but because of the cheering and support from the fans, we managed to beat them and we can do the same today.”

“Our fans need to have faith in us because we are playing for them and everyone in the team wants to make their families proud.”

Bakaniceva further added that she will be playing for her late grandfather Lepani Bakaniceva, who passed away last year.

“It’s a big game for me and I’m fulfilling my grandfather’s dream. He was also a district-level footballer.”

“Although he is not amongst us, he was my football inspiration. He always told me that women need to break barriers and create their own doors in life so I’m just following the lessons he taught me.”

Fiji will face New Zealand in the final at 7pm.