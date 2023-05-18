Have faith in the team , Hughes urges

Digicel national football team co-Captain Setareki Hughes is urging all Fijians to have faith in the Junior Bula Boys at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina this month.

The Rewa skipper, who has also played in the 2015 FIFA Under 20 World Cup said Fijians need to unite and support the 22 young men who are on a mission to stamp Fiji’s name on the world stage.

“We should have them in our prayers and keep supporting them. It’s not easy to qualify for the world cup but they have done this at a young age.”

“We are proud of them and at the same time, they need our support and best of luck to them. Put God first before you in every game and he will be your guidance.”

“I have faith that this team will give in their best and do wonders in a country that just won the FIFA World Cup. That should be an extra motivation for our young guns.”

“My message to them is to play your best football and believe in each other. If you have been given game time, show your opponents what you are capable of and play for your families who have sacrificed a lot for you.”

Fiji will kick start their campaign against Slovakia at 9 am on Sunday.