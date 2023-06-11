Have faith in us, Vulivuli urges fans

Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli is urging their fans to have faith in the team and continue showing support in their all-important match against Tailevu Naitasiri at the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva today.

Vulivuli said the fans bolstered the spirit of the players in their 2-2 draw against Nadi on Day 2 of the tournament.

“When we come and play in Suva, it feels like we are close to our home because of the fan support we receive.”

“Yesterday was a big day and we saw the people turning out in big numbers to support us and when we were losing, they kept pushing us and cheered us till the final whistle.”

“We are not performing to the level our fans expect us but we want to tell them to have faith in us. We know we are not giving the result we want to put on the table but it’s like a blessing for our boys to see so much support from the fans.”

“The team will try to bounce back against Naitasiri and we hope that our fans continue to support us because we will be relying on them also the players will need to give in their best to put a smile back on our fans’ faces.”

The Babasiga Lions vs Tailevu Naitasiri match will kick off at 11am.