Have policing at heart, Chew tells officers

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew last night reminded officers that they have a huge responsibility on their shoulders.

Speaking to the 30 participants of the Inspector Qualifying Course during their graduation last night, he said the wellbeing of Officers under their command will be determined on how they conduct themselves.

The participants were reminded to have Policing at Heart in order to lead their respective teams.

The Acting Commissioner applaud the participants on their achievements and reminded them to implement all that they have learnt upon their return to their individual units.

The four weeks Inspector Qualifying Course started on 31st May, 2023 and concluded on Friday.