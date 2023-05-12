Friday, May 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Hayne sentenced to 4 yrs and 9 months

Photo Courtesy: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to four years and nine months in jail after a jury found he sexually assaulted a woman at her Newcastle home in 2018.

The former professional footballer will be eligible for parole in just under two years due to time already served.

Judge Graham Turnbull told Sydney’s Downing Court Hayne’s offending was “below mid-range” and he had a “seemingly low risk of reoffending”, ABC News reports.

Hayne has faced three trials over the assault, with the first ending in a hung jury and the guilty verdict of the second quashed.

Today’s sentence is lighter than his previous sentence of five years and nine months.

The judge commended the victim for bringing Hayne to justice but also detailed a list of mitigating factors including his good character and tough conditions in prison due to his high profile.

Last month a jury found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The charges reflected two forms of sexual activity – oral and digital penetration – which took place on the weekend of the 2018 NRL grand final.

Hayne had been in Newcastle for a friend’s bucks party and caught a taxi to the woman’s home on his way back to Sydney.

It was found Hayne persisted for 30 seconds despite the victim saying “no” and “stop”.

Hayne’s barrister Margaret Cunneen SC argued the charges were less serious than other offences due to the sexual messages exchanged between Hayne and the victim prior to the assault.

Hayne served nine months of his previous sentence at Cooma Correctional Centre before his convictions were quashed and he was granted bail in February last year.

He will now be eligible for release on 6 May 2025.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Under 15 Boys to march into camp

A 21-member Digicel National Under 15 Boys Development team will ma...
News

Most marginalized need to be looked...

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the most marginalised in our ...
News

Seruiratu questions Bainimarama inv...

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has questioned the motive behind t...
News

Prof Prasad clears misinformation a...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Under 15 Boys to march into camp...

Football
A 21-membe...

Most marginalized need to be loo...

News
Opposition...

Seruiratu questions Bainimarama ...

News
Opposition...

Prof Prasad clears misinformatio...

News
Deputy Pri...

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remai...

Rugby
Tickets ar...

Fijiana focus on discipline ahea...

Rugby
Fijiana XV...

Popular News

Ministers discuss Labour Inspect...

Business
Fiji’s Min...

Fiji to review security deal wit...

News
The Fijian...

Dunn, Aiyas lead Fiji U20 to Wor...

Football
Promising ...

We need to focus on discipline: ...

Rugby
Fijian War...

Juveniles charged with burglary ...

News
The Office...

Drua depart for final away games...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Under 15 Boys to march into camp