Hayne sentenced to 4 yrs and 9 months

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to four years and nine months in jail after a jury found he sexually assaulted a woman at her Newcastle home in 2018.

The former professional footballer will be eligible for parole in just under two years due to time already served.

Judge Graham Turnbull told Sydney’s Downing Court Hayne’s offending was “below mid-range” and he had a “seemingly low risk of reoffending”, ABC News reports.

Hayne has faced three trials over the assault, with the first ending in a hung jury and the guilty verdict of the second quashed.

Today’s sentence is lighter than his previous sentence of five years and nine months.

The judge commended the victim for bringing Hayne to justice but also detailed a list of mitigating factors including his good character and tough conditions in prison due to his high profile.

Last month a jury found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The charges reflected two forms of sexual activity – oral and digital penetration – which took place on the weekend of the 2018 NRL grand final.

Hayne had been in Newcastle for a friend’s bucks party and caught a taxi to the woman’s home on his way back to Sydney.

It was found Hayne persisted for 30 seconds despite the victim saying “no” and “stop”.

Hayne’s barrister Margaret Cunneen SC argued the charges were less serious than other offences due to the sexual messages exchanged between Hayne and the victim prior to the assault.

Hayne served nine months of his previous sentence at Cooma Correctional Centre before his convictions were quashed and he was granted bail in February last year.

He will now be eligible for release on 6 May 2025.