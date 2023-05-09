Hayne to be sentenced on Friday

Former Fiji Bati and two-time NRL player of the year Jarryd Hayne will be sentenced at the Sydney Court on Friday, Judge Graham Turnbull confirmed on Monday.

Hayne is charged with two forms of sexual activity, oral and digital penetration which lasted for about 30 seconds despite the complainant saying “no” and “stop”, reports ABC News.

The assaults took place on NRL’s grand final night in 2018 after the victim invited Hayne to the house she shared with her mother.

The 35-year-old had been in Newcastle for a friend’s buck’s party and caught a taxi to the woman’s home on the city’s outskirts on his way back to Sydney.

Last month, a jury of five people found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and he has been in custody since his bail was refused.

This was the third time the ex-footballer faced trial over the assault.

The first trial in late 2020 resulted in a hung jury and although Hayne was found guilty in the second trial, he successfully appealed the verdict.

Prior to the appeal, he’d been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

The Supreme Court has heard a jail sentence is inevitable.

Hayne insists the activity was consensual and an injury to the woman’s genitals, which caused her to bleed, was accidental.

Hayne’s barrister, Margaret Cunneen SC said he has faced onerous conditions in jail due to being in isolation, where he was only allowed out of his cell for 15 to 20 minutes each day.