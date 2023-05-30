Hayne’s cellmate is disgraced NRL player Fainu

Former Fiji Bati and jailed two-time NRL player of the year Jarryd Hayne is sharing his cell with disgraced Manly Sea Eagles young gun Manase Fainu at the Geoffrey Pearce Correctional Centre at Berkshire Park.

News Corp first reported Hayne and Fainu have become odd bedfellows.

Fainu was in December jailed for at least four years and three months after he was found guilty of stabbing a youth leader during a violent and bloody brawl outside a Mormon church dance.

Hayne, meanwhile, will spend another two years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home on the night of the NRL grand final in 2018.

Hayne had spent four weeks behind bars at Silverwater Correctional Complex having remained on bail for just 10 days, spending his last days of freedom with his family before he was sent to prison.

The pair have known each other for years as they previously spent time behind bars and have exchanged letters, according to News Corp.

The request to be housed together is one of a few special freedoms Hayne has been granted at the facility.