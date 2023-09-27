A heavy rain alert remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau Group and Lomaiviti Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service in its latest bulletin said occasional rain, which can be heavy at times and thunderstorms will continue in these areas.

Rain is expected to gradually ease from the West later today.

The rest of the Fiji group can expect cloudy periods with occasional showers with thunderstorms and heavy falls likely over some places.

The bad weather is expected to clear by tomorrow.