Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Heavy rain, flood alert remains in force

A flood alert is in force for the downstream areas of Nayavu along Wainibuka River in Tailevu, Nairukurukuru along Wainimala River in Naitasiri and along the main Rewa River from Navolau village.

The Fiji Meteorological Service in its latest bulletin says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group and associated cloud and rain is expected to affect most parts of the country until later today.

A heavy rain alert also remains in force for Fiji.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for greater Suva-Nausori/Tailevu areas, Serua-Namosi, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
