Here to make things right: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says Government is making things right – 285 employees of Air Terminal Services are expected to return to work and will be paid $5000 as goodwill.

Speaking at the National Council Meeting at the Fiji Trades Union Congress yesterday, Gavoka indicated that a further 212 employees of Fiji Airways will be reinstated, and they are also working on the contract appointments into permanent positions.

Gavoka said the Government believes in a true democracy, where no one’s right is taken away.

“It is simple that recovery and prosperity should not come at the cost of our people, as they are the ones who have worked tirelessly and are contributing to the profits.”

He added that trade unions represent a critical part of what makes our societies, as they become the voice of workers and social justice.