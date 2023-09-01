Friday, September 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Heritage bill passed for parliament

In a recent statement, the Cabinet has approved the Heritage Bill 2023 for presentation in Parliament.

Developed to align Fiji’s domestic laws with the UNESCO Convention, the bill seeks to fortify the protection of Fiji’s unique natural and cultural heritage.

Despite existing laws aimed at safeguarding the nation’s heritage, none currently recognize World Heritage in accordance with the UNESCO Convention.

Also, there are no laws guarding potential World Heritage nomination sites.

The Heritage Bill 2023 outlines several pivotal provisions:

  • the recognition and management of places with potential and actual world heritage values,
  • establish the Fiji Heritage Council,
  • establish the Fiji Heritage Register,
  • provide for the management and operating trust funds for places registered under the Fiji Heritage Register and
  • provide for other matters necessary for the administration of the new legislation.

The bill will be discussed in the next parliament session.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan...

The redesigned Dairy Farming Loan facility by the Fiji Development ...
News

Bill proposes changes to retirement...

Cabinet has approved the Local Government amendment Bill 2023, whic...
News

Electronic voter registration train...

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has completed a two - day trainin...
Football

Nadro aims to bounce back to winnin...

The Nadroga football team is aiming to bounce back to its winning w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming L...

News
The redesi...

Bill proposes changes to retirem...

News
Cabinet ha...

Electronic voter registration tr...

News
The Fijian...

Nadro aims to bounce back to win...

Football
The Nadrog...

SRK’s Jawan trailer releases wor...

Entertainment
King of Bo...

Methodist Church owes banks noth...

News
The Method...

Popular News

Vunivalu hungry to start against...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Commonwealth meet to focus on cl...

News
The upcomi...

Funding boost for Medical Simula...

News
Fiji Natio...

PNG ready for do-or-die match ag...

Football
Papua New ...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Fiji advances UNDP rural electri...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan into AVCF model