Heritage bill passed for parliament

In a recent statement, the Cabinet has approved the Heritage Bill 2023 for presentation in Parliament.

Developed to align Fiji’s domestic laws with the UNESCO Convention, the bill seeks to fortify the protection of Fiji’s unique natural and cultural heritage.

Despite existing laws aimed at safeguarding the nation’s heritage, none currently recognize World Heritage in accordance with the UNESCO Convention.

Also, there are no laws guarding potential World Heritage nomination sites.

The Heritage Bill 2023 outlines several pivotal provisions:

the recognition and management of places with potential and actual world heritage values,

establish the Fiji Heritage Council,

establish the Fiji Heritage Register,

provide for the management and operating trust funds for places registered under the Fiji Heritage Register and

provide for other matters necessary for the administration of the new legislation.

The bill will be discussed in the next parliament session.