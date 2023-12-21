Thursday, December 21, 2023
Hetet remains focused after RWC miss out

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua front rower Haereiti Hetet says he had to re-analyse his Rugby World Cup chances after injuring himself in the Super Rugby Pacific knockout stages this year.

The 26-year-old prop who copped a late injury during the 49-8 loss to eventual champions Crusaders, told FijiLive despite being named in the Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup 45-member wider squad, the reality of joining the camp spelt something else.

“Got injured there in the quarterfinal, tried to rehab and get back in time but realistically I had to look forward to next season,” Hetet said.

Hetet, has since returned to full health and back in the mix of things, but also spoke highly of the latest inclusions into the Fijian Drua camp.

“It has been good, the boys that have come in have shown a lot of professionalism and they are really pushing the guys that have been here.”

Hetet remains positive for next season, with the Matuku man keeping a eye on the next Flying Fijians and is focused on donning the national jersey once more last representing during the 2021 All Blacks two test series.

“Hopefully.”

“It has been a bit of a time since I last donned the jersey.”

“I just have to think about it a day at a time.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
