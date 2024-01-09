High Court to deliver Sharma ruling

The High Court will deliver its ruling in the judicial review against the termination of the former Solicitor-General, Sharvada Sharma, next Tuesday.

The High Court has scheduled the date after numerous adjournments, due to the ruling not being ready.

The former Solicitor-General had taken legal action against the President of Fiji, the Judicial Services Commission and the Attorney General of Fiji in relation to the termination of his employment, in 2021, by the former President Jioji Konrote.

Senior lawyer, Jon Apted had earlier argued in court that Sharma’s dismissal was in breach of the relevant provisions of the constitution governing process.

He had said that his client was not accorded common law rights to natural justice.

Sharma was suspended without pay and later terminated as Solicitor General.

He was suspended by the President of Fiji on 20th September 2021 on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission.

Under sections 112 and 116 of the Constitution, the Solicitor General can only be removed from office after a proper inquiry by an independent tribunal.

No tribunal was convened to deliberate the matter.