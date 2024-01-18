Thursday, January 18, 2024
High Court to rule on Sharma’s case tomorrow

The High Court will make a ruling in the case of former Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma tomorrow.

Sharma had sort for a judicial review against his termination in 2021.

To date, the case has been deferred seven times, since May last year.

The former Solicitor-General had taken legal action against the then  President of Fiji Jioji Konrote, the Judicial Services Commission and then Attorney General of Fiji Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum  in relation to the termination of his employment in 2021.

Konrote issued the termination of Sharma’s term as Solicitor General in 2021.

Suva lawyer, Jon Apted had earlier argued in court that Sharma’s dismissal was in breach of the relevant provisions of the constitution governing process.

He had said that Sharma was not accorded common law rights to natural justice.

Sharma was suspended without pay and later terminated as Solicitor-General.

He was suspended by the President of Fiji on 20th September 2021 on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission.

Under sections 112 and 116 of the Constitution, the Solicitor-General can only be removed from office after a proper inquiry by an independent tribunal.

No tribunal inquiry was convened, in Sharma’s case.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
