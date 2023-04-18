High powered Pacific Mission delegation arrives

A 50-member Pacific Mission delegation from Aotearoa New Zealand led by Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni arrived in Suva this afternoon.

The delegation includes Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds, Minister for Climate Change James Shaw, as well as other MPs, Kiwi representatives, business and community leaders, and Pasifika youth.

The delegation’s visit will be an opportunity to reconnect and engage with counterparts in Fiji on broad areas of mutual interest.

Their first visit will be at the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus in Suva.