Historic win for Labasa in Champs League

Photo courtesy of OFC Media.

Labasa kick started its campaign in the inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea on a high note today, thumping Kiwi FC of Samoa 6-0.

Sofi Diyalowai created history by netting the first goal of the competition in the 8th minute of play after using her speed and skills well to beat the Samoan defence and the goalkeeper.

Laite Matebalavu copped the first yellow of the competition in the 16th minute.

Experienced finisher Stella Naivalulevu doubled the lead for Labasa after following through a pass from Sonia Alfred in the 23rd minute.

Diyalowai was close to getting her second goal in the 44th minute but she blasted the ball over the cross-bar after getting a neat pass from a Naivalulevu set-piece play.

Deep in injury time of the first spell, Naivalulevu bagged her second goal with a powerful strike that hit the crossbar and bounced into the back of the net.

Labasa impressively led 3-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, Simmons made two quick changes putting Viniana Simmons and Adi Vulitikoro in place of Shayal Sindhika and Diyalowai.

In the 80th minute, left link Unaisi Tuberi scored the fourth goal for Labasa before Vulitikoro registered her name on the score-sheet with the fifth goal.

Tuberi bagged her second goal from the penalty spot in added time to seal the big win for the Fijian champions.

Digicel Labasa will take on Koloale FC from the Solomon Islands in their next match at 2pm on Saturday.

Labasa: Adi Tuwai (GK), Laite Matebalavu, Jotivini Tabua ©, Sonia Alfred, Aliza Hussein, Stella Naivalulevu, Unaisi Tuberi, Fulori Sukulu, Sofi Diyalowai (Adi Vulitikoro), Shayal Sindhika (Viniana Simmons), Filomena Racea.

Reserves: Meteliat Vuakoso, Vulatolu Bilitaki, Selai Nai, Pateresia Nause, Viema Maramanikainawainovo.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
