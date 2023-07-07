Holistic review of civil procedures endorsed

Cabinet has endorsed two reviews for holistic reform of the law and rules governing civil procedure in both the High Court and the Magistrates Court.

The intent of the reviews is to examine whether there is a need to amend the law and rules of civil procedure for better case management and to streamline proceedings.

The two laws to be reviewed are the High Court Act 1875, and the High Court Rules 1988; and the Magistrates Court Act 1944 and the Magistrates Court Rules 1945.

This review will be carried out in tandem with the review of the rules of civil procedure by the Civil Division Rules Committee.

The Fiji Judicial Conference held 22 – 25 June 2023, recognised the need for review of the rules of civil procedure and endorsed the appointment of the Rules Committee to review the High Court Rules 1988 and Magistrates Court Rules 1945 which regulate court procedure in the civil divisions of the High Court and Magistrates Court.

The two reviews relate to civil matters and not criminal matters. Criminal laws and procedures are governed by the Crimes Act 2009 and the Criminal Procedure Act 2009 and its Rules – these are not the subject of this review.

Effective law is the foundation for a peaceful nation. They also facilitate investment and business. Investor confidence is boosted by efficient and effective enforcement of contractual rights.

With the increase in global trade and investments in Fiji, there is now an influx of cases involving complex legal issues in the High Court and Magistrates Court.

The increase in jurisdiction of the Magistrates Court to hear disputes with a value up to $50,000 has resulted in a great influx of cases involving complex legal issues.

It is vital that modern case management practices are incorporated in both the High Court and the Magistrates Court.

In addition, it is important to note that Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) options such as mediation or arbitration are now being utilised in other jurisdictions to resolve legal disputes.

These ADR options could divert disputes from the court system and relieve some pressure on the Courts.

The reviews will consider making mediation/reconciliation mandatory in our Courts for the expeditious and amicable resolutions of civil disputes.

The expeditious resolution of commercial disputes is likely to contribute to investor confidence.

In Fiji, mediation was introduced by the Family Law Act 2003.

Mediation has also been practiced in the legal framework for resolution of labour disputes under the Employment Relations Act 2007 (ER Law).

The majority of employment grievances and industrial disputes are being resolved via mediation since 2007 under the ER Law.

Other issues that the review will address include making mediation mandatory prior to a matter being heard in Court and the establishment of a separate Division of the High Court to handle commercial disputes.

Worldwide, statistics indicate that making mediation mandatory contributes to quick resolution of disputes.

The two reviews will be carried out by the Office of the Attorney General which will engage a legislative drafter to assist in the drafting of a Bill to either amend or repeal the High Court Act which was first promulgated as a colonial ordinance in 1875 (148 years ago); and Magistrates Court Act 1945 (promulgated as a colonial ordinance 78 years ago).

The funding of the review and associated costs will be borne by the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney-General’s Budget allocation.

The AG’s Office will facilitate the review, including focused consultations with stakeholders including the Judiciary, relevant government ministries, and private sector stakeholders.

The views of the public will be sought via public hearings and written submissions.