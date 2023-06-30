Friday, June 30, 2023
Holistic review of national security and defence

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration will undertake a holistic national security defence review in the new financial year.

This will include the development of a security strategy and associated legislative reforms to strengthen national security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while announcing an allocation of $12.4 million to the Ministry in the 2023-24 National Budget, said the Immigration Department Services have to be improved to build capabilities in addressing immigration-related crimes, including human trafficking, and streamlining processes to support the private sector and improve the daily experiences of our citizens.

He said that the Immigration Office is going to be provided an additional 23 new positions to significantly improve service delivery.

“For the digitisation and modernisation of immigration systems and processes, a funding support of $1.1 million is provided through the Australian Government.”

“A sum of $1.5 million is allocated for procurement of passports while $300,000 is allocated for the installation of e-Passport kits in Immigration Offices and Overseas Missions,” Prof Prasad added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
