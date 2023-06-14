Honour your word, Kepa tells coalition

The Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa did not mince her words and called on the Coalition partners to honour their promises, set out from the initial negotiation period.

Also, a senior member of SODELPA, Ro Teimumu, called on all the partners to keep their word.

Speaking to the media, Ro Teimumu said SODELPA is also optimistic that the way forward is going to be better than what has been seen and noted the last six months.

“The agreement by the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and SODELPA is to partner together and counter the perception or the idea of what has already happened the last 16 years… and with any partnership, everyone has to honour their promises and keep their word which is the basis of our agreement.”

The Rewa high chief indicated that the FijiFirst is very much interested in joining SODELPA as a Coalition partner, but a non-issue for SODELPA.

Ro Teimumu said FijiFirst and SODELPA is not an option from them – this is why, the country as you have heard and seen, SODELPA made the right decision going the current direction.

“The Coalition Partners will just have to communicate better when there is an issue that needs to be addressed,” she added.