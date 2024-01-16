Hooper to miss Perth Sevens

Michael Hooper’s Sevens debut has been delayed after confirmation he will miss the Perth Sevens.

Hooper officially joined the program at the start of the year as he pushes for a spot at the Olympics.

However, the four-time John Eales Medalist will not compete in the Australian event on January 26-28, with the Sevens program confirming he will not be ready in time as he continues to adapt his game.

“Michael is working hard as he continues to adapt to the Sevens workload,” coach John Manenti confirmed.

“We’ve decided a take a conservative approach with his transition to the World Series and we will look for him to take part in further tournaments later on in the year.

“We are looking forward to seeing what he can add to the program in the coming weeks and months.”

It is expected Hooper will feature at the North American leg of the Series, which will see events held in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old announced his intentions in November with an eye towards July’s Paris Games.

Hooper’s absence is offset by the potential return of World Series winners Henry Hutchison and Matt Gonzalez.

Hutchison will make his first appearance since rupturing his ACL at the Sydney event in 2023.

It came off the back of a sprained wrist and several broken ribs at the first event of last year in Hamilton.

As for Gonazlez, he has overcome a rib injury to be ruled fit for the home event.

Gonzalez picked up the knock in the knockout stages of the Dubai event, missing their second-place finish in Cape Town.

The Australians will face Ireland, Great Britain and the USA in Pool B in Perth.

They are currently sitting in sixth on the ladder after going down to Argentina in the Final in Cape Town to finish 2023.