Monday, March 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

RBF maintains adequate level of foreign reserves

The Reserve Bank of Fiji remains committed to delivering its mandate of maintaining an adequate level of foreign reserves and ensuring price and financial system stability.

This was highlighted in the central bank’s  August 2021 – July 2022  annual report that was presented in Parliament this morning.

In the report, RBF Governor and Chair Ariff Ali indicated that the Reserve Bank of Fiji worked with financial institutions and the Government to provide financial support and stimulate demand in the economy.

Ali said monetary policy continued to be accommodative, with the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) maintained at 0.25 per cent to keep interest rates low to support Fiji’s economic rebound.

“The RBF also expanded its facilities to provide concessional funding to eligible Fijian businesses to maintain operations and withstand the COVID crisis.”

“Further enhancements were done to the RBF’s Disaster Rehabilitation and Containment Facility (DRCF) from the beginning of the financial year, which included an additional allocation of $200 million.”

Ali stated that the facility also offered a limited and tiered Government credit guarantee subsidy to assist small and medium enterprises.

“The allocation for the Import Substitution and Export Finance Facility (ISEFF) was also gradually increased to $500 million from the previous funding of $300 million, with guidelines amended to enable the tourism sector and travel related businesses to also access funds under this facility,” Ariff added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Planned works to affect water suppl...

Planned works in the greater Labasa area will affect water supply s...
Sports

Gold Coast buildup for Junior Bula ...

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will be playing three build up matches...
Sports

Main focus is on Ireland, says Fuli...

Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli says their main focus in Hong Kong 7s ...
Super Rugby

Fijian Drua finishes seventh in U20...

The Fijian Drua ended its campaign in the Super Rugby Pacific U20s ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Planned works to affect water su...

News
Planned wo...

Gold Coast buildup for Junior Bu...

Sports
The Digice...

Main focus is on Ireland, says F...

Sports
Fijiana 7s...

Fijian Drua finishes seventh in ...

Super Rugby
The Fijian...

Police needs to invest in new te...

Fiji Parliament
The Standi...

Govt targets $500m in NZ investm...

Business
Minister f...

Popular News

Cotter in talks with Top 14 club...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Fiji to face Samoa in HK 7s open...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

$1.1B was allocated to WAF in la...

News
The Water ...

Fiji is in an era of rapid chang...

News
Assistant ...

Racial discrimination remains a ...

News
Racial dis...

Fiji-UK to work closely, to meet...

News
The United...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Planned works to affect water supply