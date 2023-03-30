Thursday, March 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cabinet approves support for Fiji SHARE Project

Cabinet has approved an Agreement with the Government of French Polynesia to strengthen arbovirus diagnostic, surveillance and research capabilities within the Fiji Centre for Disease Control (Fiji CDC).

Arboviruses are viruses transmitted by insects, for example mosquitoes that spread dengue fever.

The project, known as Fiji SHARE Project, stands for the Surveillance of Human Arboviruses at Risk of causing Epidemics in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while announcing this decision in a media conference said the project will be jointly implemented by the Fiji CDC and the Institute Louis Malarde (ILM), which is a research and public health institute under the responsibility of the Ministry of Health of French Polynesia.

He said this project is focused on the progressive transfer of technical expertise and research experience from the ILM to the Fiji National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) at the Fiji CDC.

“ILM and our CDC have collaborated for more than 10 years, and this support will further strengthen the role of the Fiji CDC in the region.”

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss...

Nadi is out to avenge their last year's Pacific Community Cup 1-nil...
Rugby

Young players lack consistency: Byr...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne admits that young ...
Business

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to policy ...

Bank of the South Pacific Life announced a $36.8 million in bonus p...
News

Disciplinary actions against police...

The Fiji Police Force has indicated that the police officer  was dr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup l...

Football
Nadi is ou...

Young players lack consistency: ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to poli...

Business
Bank of th...

Disciplinary actions against pol...

News
The Fiji P...

FIFA removes Indonesia as host o...

Football
Fédération...

Locked and loaded for So Kon Po

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Popular News

Bower to start off the bench, Va...

Rugby
George Bow...

Only 8 teams for Fiji FACT: Yusu...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Ratu Epeli to be laid to rest th...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji is NZ’s leading trading par...

News
New Zealan...

Fiji Under 15 to march into camp...

Football
A 22-membe...

John Wick: Chapter 4 gets the be...

Entertainment
John Wick:...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss to Ba