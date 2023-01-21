Fijiana thrash PNG to reach quarters

The Fijiana 7s team ran rampant over Papua New Guinea, thrashing them 50-0 to win their final pool game of the Hamilton 7s in Waikato, New Zealand today and book their place in the quarterfinals.

The Fijiana let loose to run in eight unanswered tries.

Maria Rokotuisiga scored four tries while Rusila Nagasau, Vani Buleki, Talei Wilson and Ilisapeci Delaiwau got a try each.

Lavena Cavuru added four conversions to the tally with Viniana Riwai adding a fifth.

Fijiana will face USA in their quarterfinal match tomorrow at 8.52am.

Fiji defeated Great Britain 19-14 before falling to hosts New Zealand 27-0 in their second Pool A match earlier today.