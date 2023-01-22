Monday, January 23, 2023
Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing eighth spot after suffering a 34-5 defeat to France in the seventh place playoff.

Seraphine Okema and Yolaine Yengo (2) scored three unanswered first half tries to give France a 15-0 lead at halftime.

Chole Pelle grabbed a second half double while Lou Noel got one to wrap up the impressive win.

Ilisapecli Delaiwau scored Fiji’s consolation try after the final hooter.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side earlier bombed out of the Cup quarterfinals after losing 27-7 to the United States of America and went on to lose the fifth place semifinal 12-0 to Great Britain.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
