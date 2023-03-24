Friday, March 24, 2023
Bolaca named in HK, Singapore 7s squad

Fijian 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has named Napolioni Bolaca in his 13-member squad for the upcoming Hong Kong and Singapore 7s.

Gollings said Bolaca has been cleared by the doctor to play in the last four remaining tournaments after which he can go for his knee surgery.

He added that Bolaca has also been in his system and has been training with the wider group and could be a kingpin in Hong Kong next weekend.

Bolaca, lanky forward Joseva Talacolo, Police Blue reps Terio Tamani and Suliano Volivoli together with Sevuloni Mocenacagi and speedster Vuiviawa Naduvalo are the changes to the team which did not do well in the last five tournaments.

Lanky Josua Vakurunabili and Jerry Tuwai have missed selection as they both have been sick and are yet to recover.

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team is pooled with Argentina, Samoa and Canada.

They play Samoa at 7.28pm on Friday the 31st of March, before meeting Canada at 3.52pm on Saturday before facing Argentina at 8.27pm.

Fiji squad– Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josese Batirerega, Suliano Volivoli, Ponipate Loganimasi, Tevita Daugunu, Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani, Waisea Nacuqu, Napolioni Bolaca, Manueli Maisamoa, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Iowane Teba.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
