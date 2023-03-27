Fijian Drua finishes seventh in U20s comp

The Fijian Drua ended its campaign in the Super Rugby Pacific U20s competition in New Zealand in the weekend in seventh position.

With the services of Fijian Drua franchise players like Phillip Baselala and Motikai Murray, the side overcame Moana Pasifika 33-26 in the seventh place playoff.

The Fijians earlier lost 51-7 to eventual winners, the Blues and 50-22 to the Crusaders.

Meanwhile the Blues proved too strong for the Hurricanes and clinched the title at Owen Delany Park in Taupō on Saturday after overpowering them, 50-36.

The Highlanders finished third after beating the New Zealand Barbarians 41-22 while the Chiefs beat the Crusaders 31-29 to finish fifth.