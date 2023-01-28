Saturday, January 28, 2023
Fiji to face South Africa in Sydney 7s semis

Fiji will play South Africa in the Cup semifinals of the Sydney 7s tomorrow after beating Great Britain 26-14 in their quarterfinal clash tonight.

Fiji led 19-7 at halftime with tries to winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo, lanky Josua Vakurunabili and Captain Waisea Nacuqu while Max McFarland scored Great Britain’s try.

Manueli Maisamoa who was denied a try in the first spell, used his strength to his full advantage to pull three defenders and bulldoze his way to the try-line in the 10th minute to seal victory for Fiji although Great Britain threatened with a try to Will Homer.

The Fiji vs South Africa semifinal clash will kick off at 5.28pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
