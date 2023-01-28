Fiji to face South Africa in Sydney 7s semis

Fiji will play South Africa in the Cup semifinals of the Sydney 7s tomorrow after beating Great Britain 26-14 in their quarterfinal clash tonight.

Fiji led 19-7 at halftime with tries to winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo, lanky Josua Vakurunabili and Captain Waisea Nacuqu while Max McFarland scored Great Britain’s try.

Manueli Maisamoa who was denied a try in the first spell, used his strength to his full advantage to pull three defenders and bulldoze his way to the try-line in the 10th minute to seal victory for Fiji although Great Britain threatened with a try to Will Homer.

The Fiji vs South Africa semifinal clash will kick off at 5.28pm.