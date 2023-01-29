Fiji beats France to claim bronze in Sydney

Fiji finished third in the Sydney 7s after beating France 29-5 in the bronze medal playoff at the Allianz Stadium in Australia today.

After bombing out in the semifinal, the Ben Gollings coached side needed to put on their best display.

Thomas Carol scored the first try of the match in the 2nd minute before a double from Iowane Teba and a try to Vuiviawa Naduvalo saw Fiji lead 17-5 at the break.

Manueli Maisamoa and Alasio Naduva scored two more tries for Fiji in the second half to wrap up their campaign.

Earlier, Fiji was outclassed 31-12 by South Africa in the Cup semifinal.