Fijiana ends campaign in sixth spot

Fijiana ended their campaign in Sydney 7s in sixth place after losing the fifth place final 36-12 to hosts Australia at the Allianz Stadium today.

The Fijians showed a lot of promise and guts in the first half and went to the break with the scores level 12-12.

Maddison Levi scored the opening try for the Aussies before Younis Bese picked up a loose ball and sprinted almost 80 metres to tie up the match.

Another strong buildup from Fijiana saw Talei Wilson break through on the right flank and feed a nice ball to Ivamere Nabura to put them ahead.

Wilson was yellow carded just before the break and Charlotte Caslick managed to draw the match by scoring from a loose carry.

The Australians completely dominated the second spell and scored 24 unanswered points to claim the fifth spot.