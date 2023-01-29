Sunday, January 29, 2023
NZ thrashes South Africa, wins Sydney 7s

New Zealand thrashed South Africa 38-0 to win the 2023 Sydney 7s at the Allianz Stadium in Australia on Sunday.

The Kiwis were ruthless from the opening whistle and forced South Africa players to make errors.

Younger Roderick Solo scored the first try of the final in the third minute after using his pace and strength to beat two defenders and racing to the try-line from about 60 metres.

Two further tries from Joe Webber and Captain Sam Dickson gave New Zealand a 17-0 halftime lead.

Hardworking playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa and replacements Amanaki Nicole and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black scored three more unanswered tries in the second spell to wrap up the big win.

Meanwhile the New Zealand women’s team also reigned supreme in Sydney and thumped France 35-0 in the Cup final.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
