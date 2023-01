A bronze medal finish at the Sydney 7s has seen the Fiji 7s team improve their position on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after five rounds.

Fiji is now in fifth position overall with 67 points, jumping up from the eighth place.

New Zealand continues to have a strong grip on the series lead after their first gold medal win this season with 85 points.

South Africa is second with 76 points and is followed by Samoa and the USA who are both tied on 68 points.