Monday, January 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana sixth in Series standing

The Fijiana 7s team is currently sixth on the overall standings of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after four rounds.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side has 36 points and will have to work overtime in the upcoming tournaments to get into top four and book a spot in next year’s Olympics.

Great Britain sits in seventh place but also has 36 points.

The Silver Ferns 7s team leads the Series table with 78 points.

Series champions Australia and USA sit in second and third both equal on 66 points with the French and Irish in fourth and fifth respectively with 52.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on sal...

Tickets for the blockbuster Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match b...
Sports

Baselala relishes Drua debut

18-year-old Phillip Baselala who became the youngest player to don ...
Entertainment

British actress Syms dies at 89

Classical British actress Sylvia Syms who starred in “Ice Cold in A...
Sports

Nasinu and Rewa to kick start Futsa...

Nasinu and Rewa will kick start the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal I...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on ...

Rugby
Tickets fo...

Baselala relishes Drua debut

Sports
18-year-ol...

British actress Syms dies at 89

Entertainment
Classical ...

Nasinu and Rewa to kick start Fu...

Sports
Nasinu and...

Boy, 12, was youngest suspect in...

News
A 12-year-...

Tubuna discusses key priorities ...

News
Assistant ...

Popular News

Trial to unveil answers: Byrne

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fijiana to face GB in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Gollings happy with third place ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Let my performance do the taking...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Tandon honoured with Padma Shri

Entertainment
The Indian...

Saneem investigation scope is na...

News
The Attorn...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on sale