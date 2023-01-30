Fijiana sixth in Series standing

The Fijiana 7s team is currently sixth on the overall standings of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after four rounds.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side has 36 points and will have to work overtime in the upcoming tournaments to get into top four and book a spot in next year’s Olympics.

Great Britain sits in seventh place but also has 36 points.

The Silver Ferns 7s team leads the Series table with 78 points.

Series champions Australia and USA sit in second and third both equal on 66 points with the French and Irish in fourth and fifth respectively with 52.