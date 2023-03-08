Don’t lose hope, Bainimarama urges 7s team

Fiji Rugby Union President and FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama is encouraging national sevens team not to lose hope despite recent setbacks.

The Ben Gollings coached side has been under immense pressure and criticism after failing to win a gold medal in the last seven tournaments of the World Sevens Series.

“I know it has been tough,” said Bainimarama.

“I encourage them to focus on the next leg with a positive mind.”

“Because as we all know, the team under our leadership, symbolised unity and nationhood that was and can still be achieved.”

Meanwhile the team returns home tonight and will prepare for the upcoming Hong Kong 7s from next week.