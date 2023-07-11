Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Huge capital projects planned for health facilities

Major upgrades and maintenance programs are in place to improve health facilities around the country.

This was highlighted by Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Antonio Lalabalavu while speaking in support of the 2023-24 National Budget in Parliament yesterday.

Dr Lalabalavu said the allocation of $39.6 million for capital projects under the Ministry will facilitate the planned health infrastructure improvement.

He said out of this, the Ministry is allocated $1.8million for the upgrade & maintenance of urban hospitals and Institutional quarters.

“This will address much needed work in the painting and repairs of the CWMH Maternity Unit Exterior; Construction of the walkway that connects the East and West wings of CWMH; Incinerator Infrastructure Rehabilitation Works for CWMH; Road works for the Labasa Hospital Road, and; Undertaking the Environmental Impact Assessment for Labasa Hospital refurbishment work site.”

He said there is also an $2 million allocated for the upgrade and maintenance of the Sub-Divisional Hospitals, Health Centres and Nursing Stations and this will be directed towards the planned renovations at Valelevu Health Centre, Makoi Health Centre, Lami Health Centre, Wainibokasi Subdivisional Hospital and Korovou Subdivisional Hospital.

Dr Lalabalavu said a further $6.75million has been allocated in the budget towards the refurbishment of Savusavu Hospital, the upgrade of the Labasa Hospital interior, and the construction works for the new National Rehabilitation centre at the Tamavua Twomey Hospital.

“Other important construction preparatory works that include the construction of Qamea Health Centre, construction of doctors and nurses quarters and refurbishment of Nursing Stations at Nagado in Ba, Tokaimalo in Ra, Nacula and Yaqeta in Yasawa, Kubulau in Bua, and Tuvu, Naqalimare, and Raiwaqa in the Nadroga/Navosa subdivision, have been allocated $1.6million.”

“Having well maintained clinics and dwellings are essential for maintaining the health and morale of our health care workers as they provide health services to our people,” Dr Lalabalavu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
