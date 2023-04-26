Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showdown

Leaders Rewa will face Ba without the services of its two key players striker Setareki Hughes and Iowane Matanisiga in Round 7 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Head coach Roderick Singh said Hughes is in doubt to feature against Ba as he sustained a hamstring injury in their 3-2 win against Nadi on Sunday.

Singh said the side will be most likely captained by experienced Peniame Drova and co-captained by Kavaia Rawaqa.

He also said that Matanisiga is on a one-match suspension after he copped two yellow cards while Gabriele Matanisiga will make his return against the Men In Black after serving his one-match suspension last week.

Rewa will host Ba in a doubleheader at 3 pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

At 1 pm, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Lautoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
