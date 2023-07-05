I didn’t want him to play rugby, says Radradra’s Dad

Samisoni Waqavatu says he did not want his son Semi Radradra to become a rugby player as at that time there were seldom opportunities for Fijian players.

The retired Public Works Department (PWD) labourer said he had wanted his son to be a working class man after seeing so many aspiring Fijian players have their dreams squashed.

“He was always out playing rugby and I would chase him home and want him to concentrate on his studies,” Waqavatu said at their family home yesterday.

“It was a different time and for a boy from the village, I was concerned that rugby would not be the road for Semi.

“Little did I know that fate had something else in store for him, and now not only has he been a source of blessing for the family but the people of Taveuni.”

Waqavatu said he is proud that Radradra is back in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad and is certain he will make selection to the Rugby World Cup later this year.

“One thing about Semi is he listens, he does not talk back, and that has begun from home and he has applied it to his work,” he told FijiLive.

“His humility has been the sole reason he has gone so far in the rugby world.”

Waqavatu said he is happy that the national team is on Taveuni Island, and like many others, he traveled to Welagi Village to watch the team train.

“I go down to watch them train, and I plan on watching them every day while they are here.”

“I am positive they will not only enjoy their time here, but will lay a proper foundation in their preparation before returning to the mainland,” he added.