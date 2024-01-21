I don’t have a direct conduit to SODELPA: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he does not have a direct conduit to the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) or its Management Board and the channel of communication is through the Party and Parliamentary Leader, Viliame Gavoka.

In his national address this afternoon, Rabuka said in November 2023, he requested Gavoka to raise his concern and disappointment with the SODELPA Management Board regarding the failure of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro to comply with the Fiji National University (FNU)

Act in removing the Chairperson and three members of the FNU Council in May 2023; and Radrodro’s failure to comply with legal advice from the Solicitor General for reinstatement of the Chairperson and three members of the FNU Council.

“In that letter, I requested Hon. Gavoka to urge the SODELPA Management Board to consider taking action to ensure the unlawful decisions outlined above, are rescinded, as it could invite serious legal consequences for the Coalition Government.”

“Again, on Tuesday 15/1/24, I wrote to Hon. Gavoka reiterating my disappointment at the insubordination, disobedience and lack of response from Hon. Radrodro, and informed him that I would dismiss Hon. Radrodro from Cabinet and appoint him as Education Minister in addition to his current portfolio.”

“The letter was transmitted b email on 16/1/24 since he is on official travel overseas.”

“I also wish to clarify that my public statement on the dismissal was published only after confirmation of the despatch of letters to Hon. Radrodro and His Excellency the President and Honorable Speaker on Friday 19/1/24.”

“The letter to Hon. Gavoka was transmitted via email at the same time, as he is currently on official travel.”

The SODELPA working committee following its meeting in Suva yesterday had stated that they did not get anything in writing from the Prime Minister about Radrodro’s dismal and accused the Prime Minister of making decisions without proper consultation.

Rabuka said with regard to the Coalition Agreement, the three Party Leaders of the Peoples Coalition have been meeting continuously over the last year.

“On 30/10/23, we discussed the insubordination and disobedience to my directive of Hon. Radrodro and agreed that Hon. Gavoka inform the SODELPA Management Board. I followed up with a letter to Hon. Gavoka on 3/11/23.”