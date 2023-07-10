I had to prove my worth, says impressive Lal

Tailevu Naitasiri’s man of the moment in their 1-0 crucial win over Tavua on Sunday, Nischal Rohan Lal says he badly wanted to prove his worth and did not look back after he was introduced into the match late in the second spell.

The 21-year-old who hails from Deepwater, Tailevu and previously represented Northland Tailevu in the Senior League said he was determined to give his best and badly wanted to help the team secure a victory.

Lal told FijiLive the instruction from coach Priyant Mannu was simple and he had to make an instant impact on the field.

“I feel really excited to have scored the winning goal,” he quipped.

“Thankful to the Almighty God for giving me the strength and courage to score.”

“Coach told me to go hard and give my hundred per cent.”

“He told me to make use of the game time and prove myself by showing what I can do for the team when I’m given the chance.”

“Players told me that I would score but I was not sure.”

The young farmer who has two goals to his name in the Digicel Fiji Premier League said he joined the Sky Blues to further grow as a player and make a name for himself on the domestic football scene.

“The competition is really tough compared to the senior division.”

“Here we have to make our own place in the team. Every player has to show the coach why he should be selected.”

“I still have to work harder on my crosses and scoring. I felt my crosses did not have power especially when I took the first few shots.”

“I want to score more goals also and give my best for the team.”

Lal also wants to follow in the footsteps of former Northland reps Sedrick Dutt, Nickel Chand and the late Rajneel Chand who went on to become national reps and represented Suva and Navua respectively during their prime days.

Meanwhile, coach Mannu said Lal will be given enough game time to build more confidence ahead of the Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi next month.

“He’s a bit afraid at the moment because he’s too young but as he gets game time, I’m sure he will settle well in the team.”

“Football is not about the 11 players on the field but also about the subs who make an impact from the bench.”

“I started him off last week and decided to put him on impact this week. We knew Tavua got tired and we just pressed high and he managed to pull the winner.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face neighbors Rewa in Round 12 this week.