Monday, July 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

I had to prove my worth, says impressive Lal

Tailevu Naitasiri’s man of the moment in their 1-0 crucial win over Tavua on Sunday, Nischal Rohan Lal says he badly wanted to prove his worth and did not look back after he was introduced into the match late in the second spell.

The 21-year-old who hails from Deepwater, Tailevu and previously represented Northland Tailevu in the Senior League said he was determined to give his best and badly wanted to help the team secure a victory.

Lal told FijiLive the instruction from coach Priyant Mannu was simple and he had to make an instant impact on the field.

“I feel really excited to have scored the winning goal,” he quipped.

“Thankful to the Almighty God for giving me the strength and courage to score.”

“Coach told me to go hard and give my hundred per cent.”

“He told me to make use of the game time and prove myself by showing what I can do for the team when I’m given the chance.”

“Players told me that I would score but I was not sure.”

The young farmer who has two goals to his name in the Digicel Fiji Premier League said he joined the Sky Blues to further grow as a player and make a name for himself on the domestic football scene.

“The competition is really tough compared to the senior division.”

“Here we have to make our own place in the team. Every player has to show the coach why he should be selected.”

“I still have to work harder on my crosses and scoring. I felt my crosses did not have power especially when I took the first few shots.”

“I want to score more goals also and give my best for the team.”

Lal also wants to follow in the footsteps of former Northland reps Sedrick Dutt, Nickel Chand and the late Rajneel Chand who went on to become national reps and represented Suva and Navua respectively during their prime days.

Meanwhile, coach Mannu said Lal will be given enough game time to build more confidence ahead of the Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi next month.

“He’s a bit afraid at the moment because he’s too young but as he gets game time, I’m sure he will settle well in the team.”

“Football is not about the 11 players on the field but also about the subs who make an impact from the bench.”

“I started him off last week and decided to put him on impact this week. We knew Tavua got tired and we just pressed high and he managed to pull the winner.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face neighbors Rewa in Round 12 this week.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasad t...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad today demanded evidence...
News

Budget will consolidate finances, r...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2023-2024 National Budget i...
2023-24 National Budget

Bala questions credibility of Pacif...

Opposition Member of Parliament Praveen Bala during the 2023-2024 N...
2023-24 National Budget

No safety concerns identified in au...

Assistant Minister for Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu has revealed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasa...

News
Minister f...

Budget will consolidate finances...

News
Prime Mini...

Bala questions credibility of Pa...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

No safety concerns identified in...

2023-24 National Budget
Assistant ...

This is a bad Budget, claims Bal...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

Biukoto is new Vodafone Fiji CEO...

News
Elenoa Biu...

Popular News

Budget to increase cane producti...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Supporters are welfare recipient...

News
The Social...

Rabuka announces bonus for Flyin...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Manumanubai seals win for Navua

Football
Defender A...

Nothing sinister about FRCS CEO`...

News
Deputy Pri...

Spike in typhoid cases, says MOH...

News
11 cases o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasad tells Bala