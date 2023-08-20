Sunday, August 20, 2023
I-Recycle Hub Bin to boost recycling in Suva

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for Asia, Michael Schiffer unveiled the first of several new recycling bins provided to Suva City under a new grant aimed at reducing ocean plastic pollution.

Assistant Administrator Schiffer joined by Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited chief executive and Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo, Fiji Development Bank chief executive Saud Minam, Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa, Housing Authority chief executive Ritesh Singh and two Collection Pillars of Recycling,  Asinate Lewabeka and Salanieta Rogowalesi to unveil the first recycling bin provided under this grant, which was installed on the grounds of the Fiji Development Bank.

The grant is provided under USAID’s Clean Cities, Blue Ocean (CCBO) program, USAID’s flagship global effort to reduce ocean plastic pollution.

Notably, it is the first CCBO grant that USAID has awarded in the Pacific Island region.

The grantees, WRFL and PRF, were funded to design and build I-Recycle Hub Bins-intentionally built waste containers that help encourage community members to practice recycling.

“USAID congratulates Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd and Pacific Recycling Foundation on the launch of the I-Recycle Hub recycling bin at Fiji Development Bank,” said Schiffer.

“We support Fiji’s efforts and initiatives to promote recycling by increasing public awareness of, and locally-led action toward, waste collection. Through CCBO, USAID is proud to support our local partners in Fiji and across the ‘big ocean’ states as they remain at the forefront of environmental protection.”

The I-Recycle Hub Bins are customized containers divided into three to five color-coded compartments for paper and cardboard, plastics, and cans, and hold up to three tons of recyclables.

These bins will help simplify the collection of the Collection Pillars of Recycling (formerly known as informal waste collectors) and empower them economically and socially.

“The Collection Pillars of Recycling are very important in the waste value chain. Increasing their engagement is crucial while emphasizing and maintaining their dignity and to divert more plastics and other recyclables from the landfill and prevent these from leaking into the environment,” said Deo.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
