Monday, May 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicated, causing trouble: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga speaks during the Roundtable discussion on Ending Violence Against Children at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Government is concerned with the number of i-Taukei people out on the streets in the early hours of the weekend, intoxicated and causing trouble to patrons of nightclubs.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga said this is what that has prompted the Government to review the legislation that governs the operating hours of nightclubs in special zones.

Turaga said the special zones are in Martintar Nadi and in Suva, where it was designed to encourage tourists to spend their hard-earned money in Fiji, particularly in nightclubs – however, this has not been the case.

He said what has prompted the review of the legislation is that it has been found that the i-Taukei populations are those that are out on the streets in the morning, very intoxicated, some for the sole purpose of causing troubles, hassling nightclub goers (patrons).

“This needs to be addressed by the Church and the Vanua. I am told that in Votua in Ba and Namoli Village in Lautoka, when nightclubs close in Lautoka, people go to Martintar.”

The Attorney-General highlighted that already 75 per cent of the i-Taukei population live under the poverty line.

Turaga said that the money, which is supposed to be used for the family and the church, is used else where – namely the nightclubs.

“This is a concern for the Government,” Turaga said.

The Attorney-General added that there has been overwhelming support to close the nightclubs at 1am every day, and 12am on Saturday nights.

He said this is because that Sunday is a day of worship for most people.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Consultation on new change review b...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Government is adamant on re...
Rugby

Young scores a brace as Reds book f...

Former Saint Joseph's Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young score...
News

Tikoduadua angered by video of alle...

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says he is angered and sh...
News

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old ni...

A 37-year-old man will be produced at the Magistrates Court in Laba...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Consultation on new change revie...

News
Attorney-G...

Young scores a brace as Reds boo...

Rugby
Former Sai...

Tikoduadua angered by video of a...

News
Minister f...

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old...

News
A 37-year-...

People will be made to suffer mo...

News
Leader of ...

2 in custody for raping a studen...

News
Two men ar...

Popular News

Oscar-winning screenwriter faces...

Entertainment
Oscar-winn...

Solarisation grant for two Healt...

News
Cabinet ha...

Mission accomplished for Kororua...

Coca-Cola Games
Laisane Ko...

I wanted to win for MGM teachers...

Coca-Cola Games
Blue ribbo...

Reinforcements for Fijiana Drua

Rugby
The Rooste...

Fisheries Act and policies to be...

News
Cabinet to...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Consultation on new change review begins