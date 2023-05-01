i-Taukei are the ones intoxicated, causing trouble: AG

Government is concerned with the number of i-Taukei people out on the streets in the early hours of the weekend, intoxicated and causing trouble to patrons of nightclubs.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga said this is what that has prompted the Government to review the legislation that governs the operating hours of nightclubs in special zones.

Turaga said the special zones are in Martintar Nadi and in Suva, where it was designed to encourage tourists to spend their hard-earned money in Fiji, particularly in nightclubs – however, this has not been the case.

He said what has prompted the review of the legislation is that it has been found that the i-Taukei populations are those that are out on the streets in the morning, very intoxicated, some for the sole purpose of causing troubles, hassling nightclub goers (patrons).

“This needs to be addressed by the Church and the Vanua. I am told that in Votua in Ba and Namoli Village in Lautoka, when nightclubs close in Lautoka, people go to Martintar.”

The Attorney-General highlighted that already 75 per cent of the i-Taukei population live under the poverty line.

Turaga said that the money, which is supposed to be used for the family and the church, is used else where – namely the nightclubs.

“This is a concern for the Government,” Turaga said.

The Attorney-General added that there has been overwhelming support to close the nightclubs at 1am every day, and 12am on Saturday nights.

He said this is because that Sunday is a day of worship for most people.